Jewelry Storage Ideas Offers New Luxury Organizer

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- The newest development in jewelry storage ideas gives everyone a chance to create the ultimate environment for their treasured jewelry collections. Adopted by interior designers, custom home builders, and cabinet makers, this jewelry drawer organizer concept is catching on as a simple yet innovative tool for organizing and preserving jewelry.



Anyone who has dreamed of a closet organizer system for a jumbled jewelry drawer will welcome these unique, open velvet trays or trays with compartments that are easily customized in mix and match placement. Or, a customer may prefer to have an entire drawer with exactly the same trays. The manufacturer, Lovely Jewelry Organizers, indicates that they have a following among interior designers who create show-worthy closets for fine homes, but stresses that they have designed the components to lend a fine jewelry feel to anyone’s home environment.



According to owner-founder Bonnie Cable, her invention (patent pending), has changed the way jewelry lovers think about personalized jewelry storage and space. A former professional designer for a closet organizer company, Cable explains, “I became so frustrated with trying to fit my chunky necklaces into a one-size-fits-all jewelry drawer insert, that I had to come up with a new approach to eliminate my own frustration. My solution was to develop trays that fit together for a custom look, but to design each tray or organizer to fit a particular type of jewelry. For example, I had lots of necklaces, no narrow band rings but lots of wide band rings, bracelets but few earrings. I wanted a way to store only for my particular needs. Of course, after I solved that problem, I wanted it to look beautiful and protect my jewelry. I chose rich, dark brown velvet which became The Lovely Jewelry Organizers signature color.”



A jewelry organizer tray may not sound like a new concept, but in fact, this ingenious system combines luxury materials with the flexibility to configure different combinations, offering a new solution to a difficult storage problem. The trays are designed to fit different items such as rings, big necklaces, fine chain necklaces, watches, bracelets, earrings, pendants, cufflinks, and even sunglasses. The result is a luxurious jewelry drawer storage system that makes it easy to find the right item when needed. The trays are stackable, and can be instantly transported to a different room, a safe, or even to a new home.



About Lovely Jewelry Organizers

The company offers ten different products including the custom padded velvet drawer liner made to fit the interior dimensions of any drawer. The website includes a short photo-essay on “How to Measure Your Drawer,” so clients can accurately assess their storage space. By way of encouraging individuals to try their products, the company offers help in creating the right layout for individual jewelry storage needs. Their motto is “Be Kind to Your Jewelry.” For more detail please visit, www.lovelyjewelryorganizers.com.