Jewelry Stores in Oshkosh WI Can't Compete with Local Custom-Design Jewelry Expert

Oshkosh, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- “Jewelry stores in Oshkosh WI” is synonymous with a one-of-a-kind jewelry store, Reimer Jewelers, that recently added a beautiful new custom product to its collection of original and unduplicated gemstone jewelry.



The “Unique Heart” pendant is an open-heart design pendant that can be worn as is or customized with any stone or stones. That perfect diamond Wisconsin shoppers are searching for to set into a signature piece of jewelry can be found at Reimer Jewelers. The shopper-buyer essentially becomes the finishing artist with this piece.



Reimer’s master jewelers, including owner Paul Wagner and his wife Lauri, travel the world to bring customers the finest gemstones in all varieties and colors for individual collections. From an elegant gold pendant to a Happy Bead assortment that puts the crowning touch on bracelets, necklaces and earrings, Reimer offers a vast variety of gorgeous adornments. Happy Beads are available in 36 shimmering solid colors and 18 “Stardust” patterned varieties. The Rainbow Sapphire collection of necklaces, bracelets and earrings is unmatched by any other jeweler’s pieces for glamour and elegance.



For the finest diamonds in Wisconsin, Reimer has no equal. Reimer educates clients about what constitutes an “ideal” diamond, by explaining that diamonds must be cut to what are known as "ideal proportions.” These dimensions create the spectacular combination of brilliance and fire that can be seen when admiring an Ideal Cut diamond. Customers learn that the only aspect of a diamond's quality and appeal not predetermined by nature is how a diamond is cut. The Ideal Cut is peerless.



And so is Reimer Jewelers, especially compared to other jewelry stores in Oshkosh WI. The Unique Heart pendant is a perfect gift for that special someone.



About Reimer Jewelers

Started by Herb and Helen Reimer in 1952 as a family-owned business, Reimer Jewelers is and always has been recognized as a quality jeweler with a sterling reputation for providing precious gifts for life’s most precious moments. The store changed hands in 1989 when daughter Susan Reimer Snider took the helm and continued the fine tradition of providing stellar customer service as well as a blend of custom and traditional jewelry.? Current owner Paul Wagner has been with Reimer Jewelers since 1999. The store is located at 11 Waugoo Ave. in Oshkosh. For more information, please visit http://reimerjewelers.com.