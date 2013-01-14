"Jewelry & Watches: Global Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Jewelry & Watches: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Jewelry & Watches: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Jewelry & Watches industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global jewelry & watches market grew by 7.3% in 2011 to reach a value of $235.4 billion.
In 2016, the global jewelry & watches market is forecast to have a value of $336.9 billion, an increase of 43.1% since 2011.
Jewelry is the largest segment of the global jewelry & watches market, accounting for 86.2% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 40.9% of the global jewelry & watches market value.
Why you should buy this report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
Market Definition
The jewelry and watches market includes gold, silver and other precious jewelry such as diamonds, platinum, precious stones (sapphires, emeralds and rubies), pearls (natural and cultured) and semi-precious stones (e.g. quartz, opal, topaz, amethyst, coral etc.). Costume jewelry is excluded.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Jewelry & Watches to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Jewelry & Watches
- Jewelry & Watches in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in the G8 to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Emerging Asia to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Latin America to 2015: Market Guide