Jewelry24Seven Sells Handmade Silver Jewelry

Mamaroneck, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Jewelry24Seven, the online store which sells sterling silver jewelry, offers a range of handmade silver jewelry including handcrafted earrings, pendants, barrettes, bracelets and custom-made silver jewelry. The store boasts an experience of 30 years and is based at Mamaroneck in New York. The .925 and .999 sterling silver artisan-made jewelry of the online store are sold to customers in the US, the UK and Canada.



The company is explicit about the materials they use and adheres to the customers’ wishes when making the jewelry. Gemstones and birthstones are also used in making the jewelry. The company states, “Gemstone jewelry and birthstone jewelry may be set as either 14k gold or sterling silver jewelry with the customer’s choice of gems from natural sources or with synthetic and simulated gems. We purchase gems from reliable sources and prominently state the origin and methods used to enhance the gems we set in jewelry.”



The online store also sells silver pendants with gemstones like opal, turquoise, amber, moonstone, agate and other gems. The gemstone pendants have been manufactured in US, Thailand and Bali in Indonesia. Handmade gemstone rings in sterling silver are also available, some of them fitted with precious gemstones. Customers can use the ring size chart given in the website to find out their ring size.



The MJSA member also caters to providing sterling bracelets some of which feature gemstones or marcasite, while others are classic crafted bead bracelets or celtic style bracelets. Bali silver bangles, chain bracelets and cuffs are also quite popular. The website also gives the provision of providing the jewelry in gift boxes if asked for. Medical bracelets and custom-engraved I.D. bracelets for women and men are also available from the store.



Even though the store has their customer base in UK, Canada and US, free standard shipping of the ordered products are available only in the Unites States. For the complete range of jewelry from Jewelry24Seven.com, log on to their official website.



About Jewelry24Seven.com

