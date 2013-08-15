JewelryKind.com Store Is Now Presenting the Jewelry Pieces on Real Models

Bucharest, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Starting from this month, the online jewelry store, JewelryKind (http://www.JewelryKind.com) will display the new silver and diamond jewelry collection on real models. This will help the buyers to have a better idea about the size of jewelry items before making any purchase or payment.



According to a spokesperson of the company, “We are pleased to announce that starting from this month onwards, we would be showcasing our exclusive range of silver, gold and diamond items on real models. We have taken this step to offer a better idea of our jewelry size and help customers to decide correctly before buying our jewelry pieces. We understand that only images of jewelry cannot help customers to verify the dimension of the products.”



He adds that their online store offers exclusive designs of jewelry pieces ranging from sterling silver to gold with diamonds befitting all occasions. Their wide collection of jewelry items includes rings, chains, earrings and other fashionable sets. They also deal in valuable gemstones like quartz and several other royal jewelries. The company also has a wider selection of jewelry fitting all fashion styles and budget.



“We have pledged to offer exclusively unique and designer jewelry to new and existing customers. We also offer special tips to take care of these valuable jewelries and make them last long. Our quality jewelry sets are available ranging from high-priced ones to a moderate budget range. We even hope that our latest innovative step to showcase our jewelry items on real models would effective help you to gauge the actual dimension of your favorite jewelry sets,” says Marius Popei, the owner of JewelryKind.com.



Jolly D’Souza, an existing customer of the online store says, “I am a regular buyer at JewelryKind.com and I appreciate their plan to display items on real models, which will help me to make proper and fast decision about buying the jewelry pieces.”



The online jewelry store also offer good customer care service to help them carry out pleasurable and safe shopping with satisfactory experience.



About JewelryKind.com

JewelryKind.com is an online jewelry store offering a vast range of silver, gold and diamond jewelry sets. They sell fashionable jewelry items through a retailer partner CCNow Inc at Minneapolis, USA. Their exceptional customer care service offers crucial help for customers during any problem regarding online shopping from the store. For more details, visit their website at http://www.jewelrykind.com/.