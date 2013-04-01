Jewish Home Care Services of Miami-Dade Opens for Business

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Jewish Home Care Services of Miami-Dade, a service that arranges in home care for seniors in Miami, has just opened for business. The company offers senior at home care for residents of Miami and neighboring Dade County cities.



The home care Miami area business is the newest division of United Elder Care Services. The staff at Jewish Home Care Services of Miami-Dade strives to match experienced and trained nursing aides that will come right to the home and help seniors with a variety of things that may be difficult for them to do on their own. This includes personal hygiene-related tasks like grooming and using the bathroom. The home care aides, who are all certified and screened, can also help aging seniors with things like shopping, laundry and cooking.



The owners and staff of Jewish Home Care Services of Miami-Dade understand the Jewish tradition of honoring elderly parents. They also realize that many times, family members live in different parts of the country and they may not be able to personally provide the daily care that their loved ones may need. While many seniors wish to remain in their own home, coping with everyday tasks can become challenging. The expert care provided by Jewish Home Care Services of Miami-Dade can help seniors maintain their independence for as long as possible, while out-of-state relatives can rest assured that their loved ones are getting the specific assistance they need, as well as regular contact with well-trained and friendly caregivers.



“Our expert Care Coordinators will match up experienced caregivers based on individual preferences, health condition, disposition and location,” an article on the Jewish Home Care Services of Miami-Dade website noted, adding that personalized and practical care plans will also be created to meet the needs caused by any pertinent medical circumstances including heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and unstable walking.



Our experienced and professional team understands that each person and situation is uniquely special and requires an individualized care plan to meet their immediate needs or crisis as well as a look towards a longer term strategy.”



Jewish Home Care Services of Miami-Dade is also devoted to matching seniors with a caregiver who is familiar with a Kosher kitchen, Shabbat and holiday observances. Additionally, customized care is available in the hospital or Rehab Center.



