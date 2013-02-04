Jezebeth R-Rated Trailer Leaked to the Public

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- According to Mrs. Tamera Rayne an SGL Entertainment spokesperson, Director Damien Dante and Co-Producer Jeffrey A Swanson, partners and creators of the vampire movie franchise “Jezebeth” were unavailable for comment after it was discovered that a never before released trailer featuring Bree Michaels and containing scenes of “Nudity” from the feature film Jezebeth (2011) R Squared Films, surfaced on the web site Vimeo. Mrs. Rayne would only say that an internal investigation is under way headed by Dante and Swanson.



An unidentified source indicated that Mr. Dante had recently fired a disgruntled production crew member on the Set of Jezebeth 2 Hour of the Gun, and may have been the source of the leak.



According to reports, the leaked “Jezebeth” R-Rated Trailer is located at the “Hollywood Reporter”.



About Jezebeth

In the attic of an ancestral home, a devil worshiping sadist, Jezebeth Blandy (Bree Michaels), at war with God, unwittingly discovers a nineteenth century diary that details the summoning of a demon. Jezebeth succeeds in breaking a satanic code inside her hell room which creates for her two realities. R Squared Films to feature the new vampire film "Jezebeth" at the 2012 Cannes, France film festival. Jezebeth: directed, produced and written by Damien Dante. The co-producers and executive producers are Jeffrey A Swanson and Lloyd Freeze. Written by Damien Dante.