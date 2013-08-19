Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Mobsters Frank and Joe Killed JFK, by author and editor Thomas Gulla has been highly recommended and liked by the many readers who have come across it since its preview which was released on Scribd.com. This E-book is now available to download for only $5.00 exclusively on Barnes and Noble Nook Store. Barnes and Noble also sells Sinatra and Di Maggio Wikilinks JFK.



-Scribd: http://www.Scribd.com

-Barnes and Noble Nook Store: www.barnesandnoble.com/u/Nook-Book-eBook-store/379003094

-Amazon Kindle: www.amazon.com/kindle Sinatra and Di Maggio Wikilinks JFK



With over eleven years of research along with the study of the famous “Cimino Diary”, Author Thomas Gulla resounds the people, places, and events in a no-nonsense approach to let the reader know “what really happened” in over 500 pages. The title “Mobsters Frank and Joe Killed JFK” is named after Frank Sinatra and Joe DiMaggio.



About Thomas Gulla

Mobsters Frank and Joe Killed JFK is one of the many books written by Thomas Gulla. Check out the other titles: Operation Maggio JFK, Sinatra and Di Maggio Wikilinks JFK, JFK Cimino Diary, Eight Gunmen in Dealey Plaza, Harry Hall OperationMaggio JFK, Eight Shots in Dealy Plaza, Cleveland Mafia Killed JFK. His books are available for download in E-book format from online bookstores.