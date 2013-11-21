Marking the JFK 50th Anniversary, JFKPosters.com Commemorates America's 35th President

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- November 22, 2013 marks half a century since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, and memories of his presidency still resonate today. For those who would like an artistic remembrance of the Kennedy years, a new poster site has recently launched. The posters available from JFKPosters.com celebrate the life and legacy of the nation’s 35th president, while capturing iconic images and unforgettable moments in both living color and black and white.



The artwork available includes Kennedy’s 1960 campaign posters along with photos from the campaign trail. Classic images such as John in close discussion with his brother Robert are there too, as well as scenes of the happy family at Hyannisport enjoying life in “Camelot”. The site also features JFK-related movie posters, showing how Kennedy’s life and times have become a part of popular culture. There are even full color photos of that fateful motorcade in Dallas 50 years ago. Browsing the available artwork is truly a walk down memory lane for anyone who lived during those turbulent years.



With renewed interest in the life and times of John F. Kennedy during this 50th anniversary, JFKPosters.com offers visitors a wide range of wall artwork to review and, if desired, purchase. Dozens of posters featuring JFK are available, as well as several featuring Jackie Kennedy Onassis. The site has additional sections featuring other U.S. Presidents, from Washington to Obama, as well as historical world leaders, such as Gandhi and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. These posters are ideal for all sorts of settings, including school libraries, history and social studies classrooms, dorm rooms as well as general home decor.



Along with the launch of the JFK Posters website, a coupon code for a significant discount is available on the site for a limited time. Products can be ordered securely online, or toll-free at 1-800-581-0300.



About JFKPosters.com

JFKPosters.com, based in Springfield, MO, provides affordable wall artwork based on a targeted topic: John F. Kennedy. Prices for fine art prints range as low as $9.99, and satisfaction is 100% guaranteed.