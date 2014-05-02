JI Phone Repair Gains Positive Consumer Reviews for Their Cell Phone Repairs in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Smartphones are now one of the most ubiquitous devices in the developed world, and are indispensible to their users, who do everything from checking their mail to buying their groceries and messaging their friends through these internet connected devices. The computing power is greater than that of many satellites, and yet their constant use and small size leaves them vulnerable to damage. These breakages can be expensive to repair, especially when individuals have to send their phones to the manufacturer. JI Phone Repair offers a more immediate and affordable solution that is well recommended by existing customers, they also offer a special on all local San Diego iPhone repair.



The company has received over eighty reviews on Yelp and maintains a five star rating thanks to their speedy and high quality repairs. Where most companies specialize in one particular brand, JI Phone Repair can repair all major brands including Apple iPhone and iPad products, Samsung, HTC and LG to name but a few.



Individuals can select the make and model of their phone on the website then select the type of repair they need to confirm the details of their repair then drop off their phone to have it repaired in store with fast turnaround, or mail it for maximum convenience.



A spokesperson for JI Phone Repair explained, “We are thrilled that our users have been so satisfied with our services, as we have made it our primary focus to ensure our customers are always happy with what we do and how we do it. Our technicians are experts in a wide range of phone brands and models, and can rise to any challenge, we can repair your iPhone quickly or manage Android data retrieval, and even component replacement. Wherever in San Diego our customers are based, they can find us at our convenient, central location on 2nd Avenue and ask any questions they have, make an order or collect, or we can post phones back to their homes.”



About JI Phone Repair

JI Phone Repair based in San Diego provides iPhone repair and Android repair for all cracked screen, touch pads and more, with fast turnaround, like for like part replacement and full repair warranty. JI Phone Repair can be ordered direct from the website or over the phone, and can be completed with fast turnaround times for emergencies. For more information please visit: http://jiphonerepair.com/