Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Jianpu Technology Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: JT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Jianpu Technology Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: JT stocks, concerns whether certain Jianpu Technology directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that certain of Jianpu's transactions carried out by the Credit Card Recommendation Business Unit involved undisclosed relationships or lacked business substance, that as a result, Jianpu's revenue and costs and expenses for fiscal 2018 and 2019 were overstated, that there were material weaknesses in Jianpu's internal control over financial reporting, that as a result of the foregoing, Jianpu's fiscal 2018 Form 20-F was reasonably likely to be restated, and that as a result, Jianpu's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



