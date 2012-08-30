Jiaogulan Tea from Immortalitea Company Offers a Healthy and Delicious Alternative to Caffeine

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- These days, the majority of people have extremely busy schedules. From work and school to family obligations and more, most adults are on the go for most of the time. Because keeping up a steady pace of busyness can be exhausting, many people turn to some type of caffeinated beverage to give them an added boost of energy.



While coffee and energy drinks can help adults get through their long days, many are concerned about caffeine’s side effects. Consuming a lot of caffeine can cause a jittery feeling, nervousness and an inability to sleep. As a result, many people are looking for alternative ways to increase their energy and alertness.



An organic tea company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its variety of healthful and delicious teas that can help with a variety of health-related issues, including low energy.



Immortalitea Company™ opened in 2004, and since then has developed a well-deserved reputation for providing high quality loose teas and herbal tisanes to its customers.



One of the company’s most popular teas is called Jiaogulan. Also known as Gynostemma, Jiaogulan is an herb that has been used in Chinese medicine for over 600 years. Herbalists agree that Jiaogulan as one of the most powerful adaptogens ever identified. This adaptogenic property is the key reason why many people are turning to Jiaogulan tea as an alternative to caffeinated beverages.



“The adaptogenic benefits of Jiaogulan include improved athletic performance and mental acuity,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that many people confuse an adaptogen with stimulants like caffeine.



“But the stimulant effects of adaptogens and the mechanisms at work are very different. For example, we all know that drinking a cup of coffee before bed keeps many people awake at night. On the other hand, a cup of Jiaogulan both improves alertness and helps you sleep, because the benefit results from improved blood flow instead of chemical responses.”



Another health benefit that has been linked to consuming Jiaogulan tea relates to an antioxidant that the human body can produce on its own called Super Oxide Dismutase, or SOD. In addition to being a key to the adaptogen benefits of Jiaogulan, increasing the levels of SOD can help boost the immune system. Research has found that drinking Gynostemma on a regular basis may help the body make even more SOD. Jiaogulan is also a rich source of saponins, which may have a positive impact on cholesterol levels.



Immortalitea Company also stocks a wide variety of other teas, including mulberry leaf tea, oolong tea, and others. The website is extremely user-friendly and features educational and interesting articles about its various products. Customers who wish to learn more about the possible health benefits of herbal teas are welcome to browse through the articles, which include a frequently asked questions section on Jiaogulan as well as an in-depth look at the tea’s history.



