Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shareholder Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Jiayin Group Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Jiayin Group Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. Jiayin Group Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over 2.88 billion CNY in 2018 to 2.23 billion CNY in 2019, and that its Net Income declined from 611.75 million CNY in 2018 to 527.74 million CNY in 2019.



On September 2, 2020, Jiayin Group Inc announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020. Among other results, Jiayin reported revenue for the quarter of $34.7 million, missing consensus estimates by approximately $9.08 million.



Shares of Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ: JFIN) declined from $4.26 per share on August 31, 2020, to $2.52 per share on September 8, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.