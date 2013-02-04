Jiffy Baking Mix Finds Solution with TraceGains Document Management

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Automated purchase order acknowledgement solutions further assist in the planning of purchases and inventory. Armed with supplier performance data for risk, compliance, and cost industry sector leaders, such as Chelsea Milling (makers of JIFFY Mix) are able to source the exact ingredients with the exact specifications when needed; this practice optimizes inventory and keeps the lines going.



The Chelsea Milling Company is a 110 year old family-owned business, with a mantra to provide the highest quality affordable product. The company is a complete vertical manufacturer; it stores the majority of the wheat it uses, processes it into flour for production, and manufactures its own packaging. It ships over 150 million pounds of JIFFY.



Mixes per year, and its products are available at over 30,000 retailers and foodservice outlets. Chelsea Milling’s commitment to customers means extra attention to quality. But insuring that all suppliers continuously comply with all quality requirements meant that Chelsea Milling staff members were swamped with manual tasks. The company needed a solution that permitted 24/7 quality control without adding personnel or compromising on quality.



Chelsea Milling was challenged by too many certificates of analysis (COAs) that needed to be manually checked against the firm’s ingredient specifications.



Manual and inefficient processes to retrieve data to support customers’ GFSI audits required additional effort. The inability to predict future performance or to evaluate suppliers on more than price and on-time delivery was troublesome.



There was no early warning of impending problems, which meant operating reactively instead of proactively.



“When suppliers are out of compliance or nearing a violation,” said Nowacki, “the system automatically initiates supplier corrective action requests (SCARs), sends eNotifications to both internal and supplier personnel, and can automatically place suppliers on probation, suspend them, or reject any of their shipments.”



The solution also measures the financial impact of non-compliance and monetizes the potential damage done in areas such as manufacturing efficiency, finished goods quality, and product safety. It provides a comprehensive purchase order acknowledgement tracking function, with alerts for supplier late or short shipments that may cause supply chain disruptions.



