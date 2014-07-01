Jigoshop as a New Member of Cart2Cart Family

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Cart2Cart announced about new supported cart in their list - Jigoshop. Since now there is a possibility to use this shopping cart migration service for data transfer from Jigoshop. It suggest a full list of entities and additional options for switch to make it accurate and unnoticable.



Being a WordPress plugin is a great advantage itself which gives unlimited content management possibilities that are valuable for web sites as well as for e-stores. Jigoshop appears to be an absolutely new shopping cart with such opportunities, but at the same time an experienced one. “How is it possible?”, you may ask. The platform’s launch has been known as a forking into WooCommerce and made a real resonance on e-Commerce arena. Now these solutions appear as separate ones, however, they are almost the same. Having no time yet to gain such popularity as other WP plugins Jigoshop has already shown that it can can suit vendors tastes. However, e-merchants find it as the shopping cart which is not so powerful like other open source solutions with CMS capacities. There can be felt a lack of some significant features, payment gateways or important integrations that are needed to satisfy customers’ needs.



Now Cart2Cart offers a migrationfromJigoshop to any of 52 supported carts. Since now e-merchants will have a chance to move such list of data:



Products, product images, product extra fields, product attributes, product variants;



Categories, category images;



Customers, customer shipping address, customer billing address;



Orders, order statuses;



Reviews.



Transfer images in products and categories description



Usually vendors are willing to make their stores more attractive using a variety of images in product and categories descriptions. Actually, it could be a real hassle to transfer all pictures manually and manage them afterwards, however, there is an additional option to perform it automatically. During completing migration steps select “Transfer images in products and categories description” and enjoy the opportunity to avoid any unpleasant issues.



Preserve orders, products and customers IDs on Target store



All products, orders and customers can be migrated without changes to Target shopping cart using another additional option of service. Therefore, main benefits of this function are:



there is no need to set IDs all over again, when establishing a new store;



be confident in valid migration of data;



data loss is not going to happen;



optimize the work and minimise time expenses for customization after the switch.



About Cart2Cart

An automated migration service, Cart2Cart, is a unique tool for performing an easy migration from/to more than 50 shopping carts having no programming skills. A set of benefits like avoiding software installation or no store downtime are going to make any switch effortless and fast.



Media Contact



Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com