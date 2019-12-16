Jigsaw Puzzle Market 2019-2025 ( Market Worth by Value and CAGR) : Castorland, Springbok Puzzles, Buffalo Games, Disney

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- QYR Consulting has lately published a new report titled, "Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market Report: Company Analysis, History and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025." According to the report, the global Jigsaw Puzzle market was US$ 670 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 750 Mn by the end of 2025. The global Jigsaw Puzzle market is predicted to exhibit a sluggish CAGR of around 1% during the forecast period of 6 years, i.e. between 2019 and 2025. Parent's preference to provide their children with fun and develop their intellect is driving the demand for Jigsaw Puzzles. It has been observed that manufacturers of Jigsaw Puzzle are introducing traditional board and puzzle games with attractive authorizing signs to raise the adoption rate of Jigsaw Puzzles among both children and adults. They are also increasing their investments in the renovation of older license-characters. Additionally, growth of the e-commerce industry and introduction of innovative models and types such as spherical jigsaws and puzzles showing optical illusions are opening novel avenues for the Jigsaw Puzzle market.



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Segmental Analysis

Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles to gain Popularity in the Near Future

The global Jigsaw Puzzle market has been bifurcated based on product as wood materials, plastic materials, and paper materials. Manufacturers are using wood materials to make Jigsaw Puzzles as their focus is increasing on sustainable approach. The global Jigsaw Puzzle market has been segregated on the basis of application as children and adults. It is obvious that jigsaw puzzles are more popular among children. However, surprisingly, adults and older generation are increasingly opting for these games as it enhances cognitive ability, memory, brain chemistry, and creativity.



Regional Coverage

Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

Companies are shifting their manufacturing bases in China owing to presence of low-cost manufacturing equipment, which is boosting the market growth in Asia Pacific. Reduction of production costs is benefiting the manufacturers in this region. Demand for licensed toys is increasing in North America and Europe owing to people's close affiliation to their favorite characters. This factor may support the Jigsaw Puzzle market growth in these regions.



Key Players

Key Players having a Strong Foothold on the Jigsaw Puzzle Market

Some of the key players operating in the global Jigsaw Puzzle market are Castorland, Springbok Puzzles, Buffalo Games, Disney, CubicFun, Educa Borras, Ravensburger, Schmidt Spiele, Artifact Puzzles, Toy Town, Cobble Hill, Tenyo, White Mountain Puzzles, Hape, and Robotime.



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Market Dynamic

Growing Era of Internet and Digital Games to Curb the Market Growth

Growing era of internet and digital games is appealing the masses nowadays and their interest in traditional Jigsaw Puzzles is reducing, thus restraining the demand for Jigsaw Puzzles. Emergence of online revolution of board and puzzle games being merged with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has decreased the demand for Jigsaw Puzzles among the end users. VR and online games are increasingly attracting the players, which is impacting the Jigsaw Puzzle market negatively.



Moreover, manufacturers are making puzzles for a more upmarket audience, which is willing to pay more for better puzzles. This is reducing the demand among price-sensitive customers.