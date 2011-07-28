Online Company Produces Custom Jigsaw Puzzles from Photos

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2011 -- For hundreds of years, jigsaw puzzles have offered millions of people a relaxing and enjoyable way to help pass the time. From the very young to the elderly, many like the challenge of putting together anywhere from dozens to thousands of small colorful pieces into a large picture that often depicts beautiful scenery, historic buildings, or animals.



Jigsaw2order.com, an online company that has taken the classic theme of jigsaw puzzles and raised it to the next level. The business features custom-made jigsaw puzzles of varying sizes that are made from photos or other images sent in by customers. Popular choices include photos taken at birthday and anniversary parties, weddings, and family reunions.



The custom jigsaw puzzles can also be made from other images or artwork including paintings, sketches, or children’s drawings.



“Each puzzle is custom designed by our professional Graphics team to create a unique layout from photos and text provided by the customer,” said company spokesperson Colin Southwell.



“These are very popular gifts especially for milestone events such as wedding anniversaries and birthdays.”



Southwell said that ordering a custom made personalized jigsaw puzzle is easy—simply select the puzzle size and number of desired pieces, upload the photo, and confirm the order.



“Our unique approach is to let you have complete control over specifying what type of Jigsaw Picture Puzzle you would like,” he said, adding that choices include easy-to-complete 30-piece puzzles that are perfect for children to challenging 1,500-piece puzzles. For training or teamwork activities, the company also offers jigsaw puzzles with large puzzle pieces that are 3 to 4 inches in size.



Because it can sometimes be hard to select just one photo to make into a custom made jigsaw puzzle, Jigsaw2order.com also offers photo collage puzzles. Created from a collection of photos or images, Southwell said the collage puzzles offer a beautiful alternative to jigsaw puzzles created from one image.



“Every Photo collage is individually designed to bring you a unique gift,” he said, adding that numerous examples of both photo collage puzzles and regular jigsaw puzzles are available on the website.



“Prices start from as little as $79.95 and include the layout and design of your photo collage, and the enhancement and retouching of your photos, if required…Just send us your digital photos and our Graphics Designer will create a Photo Collage design as unique as your life.”



For more information on the company and its products, visit http://www.jigsaw2order.com.