Jigsaw2order Offers Personalized Jigsaw Puzzles, a White Hot Trend This Holiday Season

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so just imagine what a personalized picture on a jigsaw puzzle is worth…….a thousand minutes of entertainment at the very least. Each holiday season, consumers rush out to pick up the latest trends in gifts to please their friends and loved ones. New trends in Christmas sales tend to show up early while some old ones are revived.



A hot trend that is on the rise this year is personalized jigsaw puzzles. After the launch of their Christmas promotional campaign, Jigsaw2order.com has already seen a 25% increase in orders.



"We are seeing sales volume pick up earlier than normal this year ahead of the Christmas season," said Colin Southwell, CEO of Jigsaw2order.com.



These unique gifts are sure to give hours of endless entertainment that will last many years beyond the current holiday season and are a great way to please many regardless of age. Jigsaw2order.com turns their customer’s photos into high quality jigsaw puzzles. The puzzles come in a variety of sizes and levels of difficulty, from an easy 30 piece puzzle for young children to a large complex 1500 piece puzzle. They even offer a team puzzle with large 3-4 inch pieces that is perfect for team work or training.



Jigsaw2order.com prides themselves in providing quality work and fun entertainment to their customers. "With over 400 billion photos taken every year, more and more people are seeking something creative and original to do with their photos. That's where Jigsaw2order.com steps in to offer a fun and unique photo to puzzle service."



To learn more about this wonderful gift idea, visit http://www.jigsaw2order.com.



