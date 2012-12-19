JiJi Press Survey Announces the Difference Between Men and Women when It Comes to Assisted Care.

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- JiJi Press released a survey recently announcing the assisted living care preferences of men and women, including how they defer. It was discovered that while women would rather be taken care of in a place specializing in elderly care, older men would prefer to be helped in the comfort of their own home.



Studies show that only 33 percent of women would be willing to partake in home care as oppose to the 56 percent who would enjoy being in a nursing home. Where as most men by 44 percent would choose to be at home with assisted living instead of being in an elderly home. This survey studied 2,000 people both male and female, twenty years and older. The wide range contributed to the successful survey results.



Additionally, it was discovered that 2/3 of survey participants were or knew someone getting assisted care at their home. It was also noted that the nurses and caretakers of these participants were at least 65 years or older. It was commonly found that a caretaker would 58 percent of the time be a woman in the family rather than a nurse from a hospital. Usually a daughter or a wife would take care of the elderly person in need.



If a loved one is in need of care and would rather be helped at home then put in a place for the elderly, then assisted living is just what they need. For all assisted living services H3 Assist in Orange County, Ca offers, “In home services for activities of daily living, personal care, homemaking and in home care for those with special health concerns."



For more information contact:

H3Assist

(888) 818-9463

http://www.H3Assist.com