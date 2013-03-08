Jill Penman Group's Unique Lifestyles Video for Listing Reaches 1,000 Views on YouTube

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The Jill Penman Group, a South Florida realty group specializing in Coconut Grove Real Estate, has achieved a milestone with one of its unique lifestyles video. The video, centered on one of their listings, has reached 1,000 views on the company’s YouTube Channel. This would be considered a significant accomplishment by marketing analysts, given the difficulty of attracting views in the heavily saturated real estate market.



The video focused on 3098 Blaine St, located in Coconut Grove. The professionally-made production provides a unique perspective into the amenities, features, and interior of the home. Aside from showcasing the property’s qualities and characteristics, the video also highlights the lifestyle of Coconut Grove, such as the recreational and leisurely activities of CocoWalk. The video is a part of the Jill Penman Group’s explicit goal of assisting clients in understanding Miami properties, communities, and living standards. Anecdotal evidence suggests that the use of videos is an innovative approach in this regard.



Notably, the property featured in the video closed shortly after it was launched, on February 15. Sold for $795,000, it was subsequently the highest sold townhome in central Coconut Grove Real Estate since 2006. The property came under contract comparatively quickly, after 19 days on the market. The home’s purchasers were reported to have interviewed 14 real estate agents before selecting Jill Penman. Arguably, the well-circulated video may have influenced this achievement.



As demonstrated in the video, the home on 3098 Blaine St had been fully renovated and was identified by industry analysts as being comparable to a multi-million dollar residence. Its amenities included copper glass beaded wall tiling, golden pearl wall coverings, palm Donghia and silk wall coverings, and an open floor plan that displays saturnia marble and Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring. It also features high-quality granite, millwork, and custom-built furnishings (such as floating shelves).