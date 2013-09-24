Jim Babka Is Dennis Tubbergen's Next Radio Show Guest

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen can usually be found helping his own clients. When he has a little free time he is busy writing his daily blog, his monthly newsletter Trend Courier or interviewing his next guest expert for his weekly radio show.



Tubbergen's next guest is Jim Babka, a writer, activist and former radio talk show host. He current serves as president of the Downsize DC foundation and DownsizeDC.org, Inc.



Tubbergen, who is an author, radio show host, and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC, spends a lot of time giving his opinions on the economy in his online financial blog. On September 23, 2013 his blog was titled Another Housing Market Decline Ahead.



"For most of this year I have been suggesting to folks who want to sell their home or another piece of real estate that this year may present the best opportunity over the next decade or so to sell," began Tubbergen. "And, if you have sold, it’s my view you may want to wait awhile before buying again."



Why would Tubbergen make such a suggestion?



"I think the evidence suggests a second albeit less dramatic decline in the housing market lies ahead," explain Tubbergen. "I recently wrote about one of these reasons. With year-over-year housing prices increasing by over 20% in some markets around the country, common sense dictates that rapid, parabolic price increases are often followed by similarly dramatic declines."



To find out why Tubbergen thinks that may be happening AGAIN in the housing market, read his blog in its entirety by going to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his September 23, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



ABOUT HOST DENNIS TUBBERGEN

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at www.dennistubbergen.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.