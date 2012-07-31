Jim Babka Next Guest on the Everything Financial Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- If you have never listened to financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen’s radio show, you don’t know what you’re missing.



For one thing, Tubbergen has internationally-known guest experts on his show who give their opinions as to where the world and U.S. economies may be headed. He also interviews politicians and, in the case of this week’s guest, those who try to rein in the government.



Jim Babka is President of Downsize DC. According to the group’s website, they stand for the following:



“We believe the federal government has grown too centralized, too intrusive, and too expensive. We believe in constitutional limits, smaller government, civil liberties, federalism, and low taxes. We want to end laws and programs that don’t work, cause harm, and violate the Constitution. We want to restore the full force of the 8th and 10th amendments, which reserve most social functions to the people and the states.”



Tubbergen, who is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC, frequently discusses the latest financial and political issues and topics in his blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com.



In his July 26, 2012 blog, Tubbergen’s title was, “Want to Get Rich? Move to Canada.”



“For years, some Americans have poked fun at our neighbors to the north, Canada, pointing out that the country was socialistic, backward and an enemy of capitalism,” explains Tubbergen. “While I won’t comment on all that, a recent article in U.S. News and World Report stated that if you want to acquire wealth, Canada might be a better bet than the U.S.”



The July 18, 2012 article explains that, “for the first time in recent history the average Canadian is richer than the average American.” The article goes on to state that the average Canadian household has a net worth which is $40,000 greater than that of the average American household.



To read the blog in its entirety go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com. The interview with Jim Babka will also be available soon as a podcast along with other recent interviews at http://www.everythingfinancialradio.com.



Dennis Tubbergen and his The Everything Financial Radio Show can be heard on Michigan’s WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM stations, part of the Clear Channel network. The Everything Financial Radio Show can also be heard on WTKG 1230 AM Tuesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. Broadcast times for WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM are Sundays at 9 a.m.



Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices at 961 4 Mile Road N.W. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC and has an online blog. His weekly talk show The Everything Financial Radio Show is syndicated on two Michigan metro stations.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.