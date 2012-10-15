Jim Carbone to Oversee Operations for G-PMC, LLC Registrars

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- The Industrial Leaders Group (ILG) announced today its Board of Directors elected Jim Carbone, former President and owner of a major plastic distribution company in Bridgeport, Connecticut as the lead Evaluator/Consultant for G-PMC, LLC, the fastest growing registration company in the United States. Mr. Carbone, joins the company along with his son (Bob Carbone) who was recently selected as the new VP of Operations.



“The wealth of Jim's knowledge in manufacturing and his company becoming the first in the plastic distribution industry to become ISO 9001:2000 certified back in September 2001 clearly shows he is qualified to oversee operations of G-PMC, LLC,” said Jim Davidson, Business Director of ILG.” He added, “Jim has management experience dating back to 1969 with an impressive background as a successful business owner and impeccable reputation in the manufacturing community.” He concluded, “The talents and abilities Jim offers as does his son Bob, is far beyond those of ordinary men, and their guidance will be a true leg up to the world of quality, and more importantly enable G-PMC, LLC to continue its value-added and client-centered focus missing in today's quality arena.”



Davidson said ILG Board of Directors see's no issue with a father and son team overseeing the newest and most dynamic registration company in the United States. “In order to build a quality-driven company you need quality people in all areas of the organization, and that emphasis has always been the fundamental principles of ILG's unique accreditation program.” said Davidson.



About G-PMC, LLC

G-PMC, LLC (http://www.g-pmc.com) is the only registrar accredited by the Industrial Leaders Group (ILG). As a full-service stand-alone registrar overseen independently by an international accreditation body, G-PMC, LLC has the authority to register organizations worldwide in a broad range of industries meeting quality management system standards.



G-PMC, LLC

Daryl Guberman

Phone: 203-556-1593

Email daryltqrs@yahoo.com



About Industrial Leaders Group

THE INDUSTRIAL LEADERS GROUP (ILG) formed IN 2003 to bring quality back to American manufacturing developed in 2009 an independent accreditation arm tailored to the strict conformance of the International Standards Organizations policies and procedures. The registrar solely accredited by the Industrial Leaders Group is G-PMC, LLC. Additional information on the company's accreditation process is available at: http://www.industrialleaders.com/gpmc.html