Jim Doyle Joins Business Development Team at DFM Development Services, LLC

Falls Church, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- DFM Development Services, LLC ("DFM") recently welcomed an industry expert, Jim Doyle, to their business development team. Jim joined DFM with over 3 decades of experience in strategic planning, sales and marketing, commercial real estate and land development consulting. He has remarkable experience in the DC Metro Area market as both a commercial real estate broker and a general contractor. At DFM, his focus will be in Maryland, targeting upcoming major development projects.



DFM's principal, David Muller commented, "Jim is well connected in the industry and has a ton of existing relationships with developers in the Metro DC Market. He will be a key part of our continued growth and we are excited to have him aboard."



With over 15 years of experience in the DC Metro Area, DFM Development Services, LLC's group of qualified professionals knows how to work through the red tape on their clients' projects. Their services include dry utility design & coordination, permit expediting, bond management and environmental compliance. DFM takes care of the bureaucracy of real estate development so their clients do not have to.



For more information, please visit www.dfmdevelopment.com