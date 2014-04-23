Jim Farris Cabinets Showcases Its Work Online

Pasadena, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Jim Farris Cabinets, a Houston-based company specializing in cabinet design and manufacture, takes advantage of its official website to showcase successful work through high-quality photos, including products and services being offered. The website can be accessed at http://farriscabinets.com.



Offering a gamut of woodwork using domestic and exotic woods, veneers, and laminates and providing computerized design services and cabinetry solutions for residential and commercial application, Jim Farris Cabinets has a lot to showcase. Being in the business since 1976, Jim Farris’ cabinetry features both traditional and contemporary styling. The company stays updated in trends, styles and construction methods.



“Our motto has always been ‘Quality, Because We Care’. We believe that there will always be a market for superior skills and craftsmanship, that’s why we strive to produce an exceptional product every time,” Jim Farris, head carpenter and founder of the company, shares.



Among the products and successful works featured on the website are entertainment furniture, kitchens, other cabinets and furniture, and newest additions. Each category are located on a separate page on the website and features a gallery of nice photos each. On the gallery, the photos are presented using thumbnails, but can be enlarged when a thumbnail is clicked. Aside from the photo, a detailed description of the work is presented to give viewers a better idea how it was created and designed in a customer’s home.



With this innovation, customers who wish to see how Jim Farris Cabinets work and what its finish products look like do not need to wonder. With the company’s online presence and gallery, they can easily browse through each of its successful projects.



“JoAnn and I would like to thank you for the beautiful cabinets and bookcases you installed in our home. The workmanship and materials are excellent and we have had many positive comments from potential buyers of our home. The suggestions that you made on adding some ‘special touches’ have really enhanced our use of the storage areas for audio/visual equipment,” Mike and JoAnn Wells, satisfied customers, testify.



Jim Farris Cabinets is composed of a team of skilled craftsmen that work together in a fully equipped 8,000 sq. ft. shop. Together, they build, finish, and supervise construction of cabinetry and other furniture, delivering superior service and quality products right at the customer’s doorstep. For more information about the company and its offerings, visit http://farriscabinets.com.