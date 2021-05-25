Jim Hallett Receives Eureka Award from CPCal for Collaborative Divorce Work

Marina Del Rey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Attorney Jim Hallett has received a Eureka Award from the Collaborative Practice in California (CPCal) for his work in support of the collaborative divorce process in the Golden State.



Mr. Hallett is one of five people to receive the annual award from the state association. The Eureka Award recognizes and honors those who "have made significant contributions and demonstrated an abiding dedication to establishing and sustaining Collaborative Practice in California." CPCal gives the award each year to 2-5 attorneys, financial specialists and/or mental health professionals.



"I've worked alongside Jim for years within the Association and in other areas. I am pleased he is getting this recognition, for he certainly deserves it. Jim has an immense body of work in support of the collaborative divorce process in California," said Jeff Jacobson, president of the Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association (LACFLA). "The state group only gives a maximum of five awards per year, so the competition is tough. Jim proves every day he deserves to be in this elite group."



Mr. Hallett is a member of LACFLA. He is a past president and serves on the executive committee. He was first named to the Super Lawyers list in 2007. He is a regular speaker and writer on domestic violence, crimes against children and the peaceful divorce process.



"I am humbled by this award. I know many of the past recipients and they certainly deserve this award. I am honored they think I belong in such great company," Mr. Hallett said. "I've devoted my life and career to helping people. Guiding people through a respectful divorce so they can end their relationship on the best terms possible is very rewarding to me."



For more information about Mr. Hallett visit LACFLA.org. Visit CPCal.com for more information about the Eureka Awards.



