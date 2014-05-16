Jimmy Akanbi Seeks $10,000 Through Crowd Funding for Publication and Promotion of Jimmy Akanbi's New Audio Book: Understanding the Benefits of Mankind

Laurel, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Jimmy Akanbi who is an inspirational author, who sold out to God and writes when God inspires him, is looking for help in his mission to raise $10,000 through his Crowdfunding campaign to publish his new audio book, Understanding the Benefits of Mankind.



The author who has been writing for around two years and has released four books is hoping his fifth book, Understanding the Benefits of Mankind, will help inspire others to be a success of their life.



The book’s excerpt is as follows: GOD has endowed man with many benefits in life. However, misuse or misapplication of these privileges can lead to sorrow, pain, sin, sickness, diseases, poverty, divorce and death. There are reasons why GOD says, “My people perish because of lack of knowledge.” You do not need to be part of that statistic. In this book, the author takes you on a journey, which would help you understand seven principles given to man by GOD.



Understanding the Benefits of Mankind, is a self-help book to inspire people to get the best out of life and help people who are struggling with important issues, which include marriage, money or life itself.



The chapters of the book include:

1. Understanding the Principles of Money

2. Understanding the Principles of Marriage

3. Understanding the Principles of Time

4. Understanding the Principles of Sex

5. Understanding the Principles of Power

6. Understanding the Principles of Materials

7. Understanding the Principles of Life



Life can be a battle, millions of people around the world struggle on a daily basis, but with the help of this book, people who are struggling can see the light at the end of the tunnel. By listening to the audio book people who have problems in their life will learn how to turn the negative problem into a positive solution.



Jimmy Akanbi who is hoping his book will be published in August 2014 decided to publish his latest book as an audio book to help millions of people who do not like to read books, listen to the audio book and improve their lives.



The author is hoping to receive the backing of kind hearted people who want to see people enjoy their lives and overcome any problems they may have. The money raised will pay for the publication of the book and the promotion including improving the website and a book signing tour.



Understanding the Benefits of Mankind is a book that can help change people’s lives and with the backing through his crowd funding campaign, more people can be helped.



To learn more about the campaign and support the campaign please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/understanding-the-benefits-of-mankind/x/7185883



Contact: jimiakanbi@yahoo.com