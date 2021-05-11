Jindals Offering High-Quality Leader MTBs at Competitive Pricing

Punjab, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- Jindals has come a long way from its humble origins to emerge at the forefront of bicycle design and manufacturing in India. Under the Leader brand (leaderbicycles.com), the company rolls out an extensive range of bicycles for him, her and kids online with all price points covered. The manufacturing happens in a state of the art facility through modern technology, the best practices and in line with quality management processes. From design to manufacturing and warehousing, the entire value chain is integrated, allowing Jindals to exercise greater control over quality. Each component is subjected to a series of quality checks right from the design stage to ensure zero defects.



The spokesperson at Jindals stated, "Jindals is a story of growth powered by passion. What started as a bicycle component manufacturer in 1977 has evolved into the market leader. Our Leader brand is a result of extensive R&D, integrated manufacturing, rigorous testing, constant technological upgrades, and massive engineering capabilities. The brand has the best cycle to buy in India with each bicycle designed to perform well, look great, last long, and cost less. We sell through a high calibre e-commerce site primed for a sublime user experience. We back each purchase with a 24-hour dispatch guarantee, lifetime frame warranty and free shipping."



Leader brand spoils buyers for choices with a broad product range, including MTBs, roadsters, kid's cycles, and accessories. Roadsters are available for him and her while kid's cycles come in KIDS 14T (2-5 years), KIDS 16T (5-7 years) and KIDS 20T (7-10 years) options. The MTB selection is as vast as it gets, comprised of Single Speed 27.5T, Single Speed 26T, Single Speed 24T, Multi-Speed and Ladies MTB Bicycle. Equally diverse is the accessory collection, featuring Ultra Loud Bell for MTB, Four Digit Resettable Locks with Clamp, Mudguard with Reflective Tape, 3-LED head Front Light, Four Digit Resettable Locks with Clamp without Clamp, and more.



On MTB, the spokesperson stated, "Jindals invites off-road cyclists to feast on the best MTBs built to live up to their passion. The heavy-duty construction, sturdy rims, broader tires and ergonomic design ensure a smooth ride regardless of the road or terrain. We subject our MTBs to frames impact load testing, forks testing, rims load testing, spokes testing, steel ball testing, corrugation and bursting strength testing, salt spray testing, the thickness of Nickel & Chrome testing, and universal load testing. That's why they can withstand anything and perform well. Buyers wanting to get MTB cycle in India can also expect competitive pricing with us."



Typical of Leader products, the MTBs adhere to the latest technology standard set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Jindals manufactures and integrates each component of MTB seamlessly to cater to the rider's comfort throughout. The company stands by the quality of its products, offering a 1-year warranty on all products, including MTBs. Plus, spares are readily available.



About Jindals

9001: 2015 and BIS certified, Jindals is one of India's leading bicycle manufacturers with an international footing. The company designs, manufactures and markets MTBs, roadsters, kid's cycles and accessories under the Leader brand for Indian and international markets. Presently, leaderbicycles.com is attracting a deluge of buyers seeking the best kids cycle in India.



Contact Information:



Jindals

Opp. Dhandari Railway Station

G.T. Road, Ludhiana- 141014(PB) India

Contact Number: +91 98759 51187

Office Timing: 9:30 AM - 5: 30 PM

Email: info@leaderbicycles.com

Website https://leaderbicycles.com/