JingHerbs.com to Attend Expo East Trade Show in Baltimore, September 25-28; Featuring September Herb of the Month: Eleuthero, Root of Transformation

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- JingHerbs.com , the world’s most trusted authority in the art and science of Chinese Tonic Herbs, is offering a free 50g bag of Eleuthero root when you spend $75 (retail) during the month of September.



Eleuthero root (aka Siberian Ginseng) is a transformational herb that enhances both physical endurance and mental acuity. Eleuthero (Eleutherococcus senticosus) is a resilient herb indigenous to the Far East. Siberian Ginseng is related to the Panax ginseng family, but it is considered a distinctly different herb.



Siberian Ginseng/Eleuthero is a well-known adaptogen (an agent that helps the body adapt) to support the body to better withstand stress during adverse conditions. The adrenal glands can become exhausted during periods of chronic stress. Ongoing tension in the body leads to reduced hormone output. Eleuthero reduces the negative effect of chronic stress on the adrenal glands, helping to preserve its optimal function when the body is challenged by stress.



At the East Coast’s largest natural, organic and healthy living trade event, Expo East in Baltimore, Maryland (September 25-28, 2013), Jing Herbs will be featuring Eleuthero and the rest of their product line, particularly their new line of Tonic Herb Kits that are ready-made, turnkey sets of herbs, available with online training, so that retailers will be able to educate themselves and their customers on the universal benefits of these amazing supplements.



Many of the industry’s most notable and socially conscious brands will be exhibiting at Expo East. This trade show is a great setting for buyers to network and engage one-on-one with the brands they sell as well as to learn about new ones.



Enjoy a free trial of Eleuthero from http://www.JingHerbs.com during September, 2013 with your minimum purchase. Visit http://www.jingherbsblog.com/herb-of-the-month/ for specific details of this promotion.



About Jing Herbs

Jing Herbs, which has its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, is a formulator and manufacturer of the finest and most authentic tonic herb formulas available in the world. The company was founded and incorporated by George J. Lamoureux on 02-02-2002. George Lamoureux is the Founder and CEO of Jing Herbs with his long-time colleague, fellow Senior Herbalist, and business partner John Bonds. The entire staff at Jing Herbs has a long and proud tradition of teaching, guiding, and improving the lives of thousands of clients through the use of tonic herbs. Our herbs are sourced from the authentic regions of their origin and we personally travel to China to inspect, select, and approve the raw ingredients. Our dedication to authenticity, integrity, and efficacy is unparalleled in the industry.



Media Contact:

Colleen Cackowski

1-877-679-5464

533 S. Los Angeles Street

Suite 502

Los Angeles, CA 90013

colleen@jingherbs.com

http://www.JingHerbs.com