Jingzhizhou Auto Accessories Co. Introduces Professional & High Quality Car Tail Pipes

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- This leading China based Auto Accessories Company now introduces Car Tail Pipes made up of stainless steel. They specialise in supplying large bulk orders at affordable prices. Being a six year old company, they are able to design professional quality goods using the latest technology. They believe in producing goods in accordance to one’s needs, and the latest offerings are aimed at satisfying their customer’s needs with high quality products.



The company spokesperson affirms that the new product bears strong corrosion resisting power because of the use of stainless steel in manufacturing the product. He maintains, “Our customers are served with due respect and sincerity, no false guarantees are offered with the products.”



According to the company spokesperson, another important product offered by the company is the special Car Tail Throats. The pipes are available for brands like Volkswagen, Ford, Audi, Nissan and many more. The Pickup involves products for Toyota cars such as RAV4, Land Cruiser, Prado and the Highlander. Different types of tail pipes are provided by the company including carbon-black stainless steel tail pipes, silver stainless steel tail pipes, gold-plated stainless steel tail pipes, bluing stainless steel tail pipes, colourful stainless steel tail pipes as well as one to two interfrance tail pipes.



There are several reasons why the company’s products are becoming more popular among the worldwide customers. The company offers products at competitive prices as it is a professional manufacturing factory and not a trading company. They use good quality material when manufacturing the goods. The workers are trained and they work in accordance with the strictest industry standards. The raw materials are screened and verified before they are used. Furthermore, this Auto Accessories Company offers Auto Tail Pipe which is acquired by various leading companies, which is again an indication of their credibility. The exhaust side pipes of the automobiles are also manufactured here by employing advanced technologies and the latest machines.



The company spokesperson reveals that all products involve three stages of packaging. The first being the skin packing, which is quite popular in the global countries. The second is the colourful carton and the third is the leather case which is used quite often in China. This is the reason why their shipped goods reach safely to the desired destinations. One can choose from the range of products available with them by visiting their website http://www.jzz-tailpipe.com/ .



About Jingzhizhou Auto Accessories Co. Ltd

Jingzhizhou Auto Accessories Co. Ltd was established in the year 1999. It includes around 100 people working for them with annual sales of US$10-50 Million. The export ratio ranges between 81% - 90% and the main export markets consist of Africa, America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.



For Media Enquiry:

Contact Person: Ms.Abby Wu

Telephone: 86-20-87213413/ 86-134 11159240

Email: cn.gz.jzz@gmail.com

Website: http://www.jzz-tailpipe.com