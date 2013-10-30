Jinkx Monsoon Debuts at Provincetown's Art House Theatre in Summer 2014

Provincetown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Jinkx Monsoon, the alter ego of Jerick Hoffer and season five winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will star in off-Broadway’s hit production “The Vaudevillians” at one of New England's most prestigious music and comedy venues in summer of 2014. Hosted by Provincetown’s Art House Theatre, the drag-comedy sensation will reprise her role as Kitty Witless, alongside co-star and co-writer Richard Andriessen, better known as Dr. Dan von Dandy. Extended for the fifth time in New York, the show will leap to this popular Cape Cod summer destination from June 27 through September 20, 2014. For tickets and information, please visit www.ptownarthouse.com, or call 1-800-838-3006.



The New York Times writes, “Straight or gay, everyone leaves this show with sides aching from laughter.” Called “a pure delight” (The New York Times), “comedic genius” (Show Business Weekly), “hilarious” (BroadwayWorld), as well as “intelligent and entertaining” (TheaterMania), “The Vaudevillians” has amazed audiences since its inception. Even RuPaul proclaimed the performance “a triumph!”



Time-travelers from a century ago, the show’s starring duo are 1920s performers who toured speakeasies and burlesque theatres. They have emerged from a deep freeze in Antarctica to present their act just as they did before they were caught in an avalanche and frozen alive. Now, Witless and the good doctor are on a quest to reclaim their music—songs like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” about the suffragettes, and “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” about the invention of the electric iron.



A native of Portland, Oregon, Jerick Hoffer is a graduate of Cornish College in Seattle. It was at Cornish as a fifteen-year-old theater major that Hoffer traces the early manifestations of Jinkx Monsoon, whom he refers to as a “zany, off-the-wall, irreverent, gorgeous anachronism.” In 2006, Hoffer made the Guinness World Records as lead dancer in the world’s largest drag queen chorus line. By 2012, the young performer was starring at top Seattle theaters - Moritz in “Spring Awakening” (Balagan Theatre), Angel in “RENT” (The 5th Avenue Theatre), and most recently, Hedwig in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” with the Seattle Theatre Group.



Landing the hot production of “The Vaudevillians” was a coup for The Art House, but it is not out-of-character for the upstart company, which has built an international reputation for cutting-edge, live entertainment for gay and mainstream audiences. If there were a “how-to” written about transforming venues in popular travel destinations, it might be the story of Provincetown’s Art House.



Since artistic director Mark Cortale, along with his creative partner and music director Seth Rudetsky, launched their signature Broadway@The Art House series in 2011, the theatre has become the talk not only of Provincetown, but New York, and far beyond. The series now attracts notable names from Broadway and television, such as Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Megan Mullally, Christine Ebersole, and Jane Krakowski. This success spawned runs in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, The Poconos, Detroit - even overseas venues in Sydney, Melbourne, and London.



With the announcement of Jinkx Monsoon and “The Vaudevillians” joining The Art House lineup for summer 2014, this trailblazing venue remains true to its P-town roots, raising the bar on innovative entertainment.



Listing Information:



Jinkx Monsoon in “The Vaudevillians,” starring Jerick Hoffer & Richard Andriesson:



June 27, 28, and 29 at 9:00 p.m.

July 1 - August 30 (Tuesday through Saturday) at 9:00 p.m.

Sept 4 - 20 (Thursday through Saturday) at 8:00 p.m.



The Art House

214 Commercial Street

Provincetown, Massachusetts 02657

Box office: 508.487.9222



Tickets and information: www.ptownarthouse.com or 800.838.3006



Press Contact: Tom Fervoy, Director of Marketing and Communications: tomfervoy@gmail.com or 646.408.0368



About The Art House

The Art House is Provincetown’s premiere entertainment venue and Cape Cod's summer home to top Broadway talent, internationally touring cabaret artists and stand-up comics. The Art House, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale, is the original home to the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series with Seth Rudetsky, which this past summer of 2013 presented Broadway superstars Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald, Megan Hilty (of TV’s “Smash”), Megan Mullally (of TV’s “Will & Grace”), Christine Ebersole, Joanna Gleason, Sam Harris and Marilyn Maye in addition to other national-level music and comedy programming such as Varla Jean Merman, Melissa Ferrick, Judy Gold, and others. In 2012 the Art House also proudly presented Margaret Cho, Mario Cantone, Alice Ripley, Faith Prince, Charles Busch Judy Kuhn and Miranda Sings. The venue’s new state-of the art sound system lends itself particularly well to making this top-draw talent feel at home. The Broadway @ series premiered last season in New Orleans, in Australia with Megan Mullally, on London’s West End with Patti LuPone at Leister Square Theater, and makes its debut this season in Santa Monica, CA, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit, the Poconos, and a city near you soon!