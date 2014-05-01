Jitbit Launches Live Chat Web Support Software for Websites

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The internet is becoming a more and more common replacement for bricks and mortar shopping, owing to the convenience of being able to get most items when people remember they need them with the added convenience of having them delivered directly to their homes. However, online purchasing of products and services lacks the personal interaction and expert help one can get when visiting a bricks and mortar establishment. High end companies use live chat support to provide customers with the same helpful and friendly advice they would get in store, helping to close more sales. Jitbit Software, the creators of a well known hosted helpdesk app has launched a live chat software app for websites to help even freelancers provide this same level of service.



The live chat software as a service is hosted on the company’s Amazon servers and like the hosted helpdesk system, promises twenty four seven monitoring with daily backups, with a custom chat.yourbusiness.com domain for a simple and straightforward monthly fee over a price-per-agent, and a simple and fast user interface that allows customers to quickly get the information they need.



The price plans are also scaled to include features including the number of agents, an SSL connection and installation to unlimited domains, with prices optimized for freelancer, start ups and company requirements. The purchase includes free upgrades for life, instant delivery, constant support and a money back guarantee, together with 20% off the next Jitbit purchase.



A spokesperson for Jitbit explained, “We first pioneered the online helpdesk ticketing system that would be streamlined enough for small businesses to use and replicating the kind of extraordinary service provision multinationals were capable of, helping smaller businesses to compete on the same level. Now we have done the same thing for the live chat app. When individuals subscribe to the service they can send all the information on their business to our experienced and dedicated representatives who will work hard to put your business on the best possible footing with potential customers.”



About Jitbit Helpdesk

Jitbit Helpdesk is a popular online helpdesk ticketing system. It is available both as a hosted helpdesk online web-application and as a traditional "on-premise" software app installed on a server. Founded in 2005, Jitbit is a software firm small enough to be agile and large enough to be stable that specializes in efficient and user-friendly customer support software. For more information please visit: http://www.jitbit.com/