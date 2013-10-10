JJ Dental - the Best Place to Treat Dental Problems

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- JJ Dental is a dedicated dental clinic started by the two most talented and experienced dentists in Fort Lauderdale. You can get yourself treated and get rid of all your dental problems with the finest and most advanced technology available in the dental care arena today. The dentist ft Lauderdale treats every patient uniquely and that is the main reason you can rely on them completely. Every aspect of your mouth that includes teeth and gums play a vital role in your overall health, and the cosmetic dentist ft Lauderdale are well aware of the influence it has on how you perceive yourself. That drives the dentists to accomplish their commitment towards their patient and their dental practice as a whole.



The main benefits of choosing the JJ Dental services are as follows:-

- A wide range of dental services provided

- Committed dentist ft Lauderdale

- Addresses your financial concerns with many options

- Dental services for the entire family

- Advanced and the latest technology for dental care



The staff at JJ Dental is exceptionally friendly and will take the initiative to make you feel at ease every time you visit them. They are presented with specific responsibilities concerning each patient, and they are well trained to carry it out. You can just call up and request for an appointment or you can even do it online with the help of their informative website. The dental service also provides you with financial options as they know that the services with the latest technology can get expensive for some.



The wide selection of services offered by JJ Dental’s main categories include:-

- Cosmetic dentistry

- Dental implants

- General dentistry



“When I first consulted dentist ft Lauderdale, I was informed that I have rampant decay, erosion and heavy tobacco stain. Beautiful results were achieved with in office whitening, 8 porcelain crowns, and 4 porcelain veneers. The after care with dental maintenance has been going on since then and I am glad I chose JJ Dental.” Says Raymond J. (a contended JJ Dental’s patient).



About Dr. John DeStefon and Dr. Jonathan Cook

Dr. John DeStefon and Dr. Jonathan Cook are the proud co-founders of JJ Dental, the former is a member of the ADA, FDA and many more associations. They believe that their attention to detail and care for their patients sets them apart and they work tirelessly to work in the best interest of their patients.



Media Contact:-

Name: JJ Dental

Address: JJ Dental, 30 NE 3rd St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301,

Phone Number: (954) 320-0065

http://jjdentalpractice.com/