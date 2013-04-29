J&J Metro Rebrands Corporate Image to Attract More Orlando Moving Customers

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Orlando Moving Company rebrands its 45 year old corporate image to attract more customers. Since opening their doors 45 years ago, J&J Metro Moving and Storage has made its first major change in truck and branding design in over 28 years. This week, the family owned and operated company released its first newly branded moving truck after being wrapped with a new and impressive eye catching design. You're guaranteed to see the J&J Metro's new look with the bright red background and a family of four and their dog all riding in moving boxes as you drive around town. The new design reflects the company's mission of serving Central Florida families and businesses with their moving and storage needs, while maintaining a family friendly image.



G. Jason Bergenske, the companies Vice President led the change to modernize the company's corporate image on their vehicles from the design to the final product. The trucks have become very recognizable from a distance and will be sure to have people thinking of J&J Metro the next time they are looking for an Orlando mover. Just the first week of having the new trucks on the road, new business has been rolling in.



About J&J Metro Moving & Storage

J&J Metro has been a leading provider of quality Orlando moving and storage services since 1968 while specializing in residential and commercial moves throughout the State of Florida.



For Media Contact:

Contact: G. Jason Bergenske

Company: J&J Metro Moving and Storage

Address: 1101 West Kennedy Boulevard,

Orlando, Florida 32810

Tel:.(407) 875-0000

