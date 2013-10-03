J&K Detailing Customers Find Their Boats Last Longer Than Other Customers Do

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Detailing is very important when it comes to preserving and protecting the value of boats. J&B Detailing helps protect the glossy exterior finish of a boat and also keep in great shape the interior upholstery and trim as well. Boats are regularly exposed to water, which can wear off the exterior coating very quickly. It is therefore very important that boats are regularly maintained to retain the newness.



The J&B Detailing offers its service to Charleston, Hilton Head, SC, and the area around it. With over four years of experience, they know just what a boat needs to keep in shape. This boat detailing Charleston Company handles the maximum number of boat detailing in and around the area. With regular exposure to sun, weathering, acid rain and other natural destroyers, all boats deserve to be professionally washed with caring hands and then polished for maximum protection. With the amount of acid and other natural destroyers that ocean, lake and river water contains, the J&B Detailing encourages that boats should be washed every time it has been taken out to sea.



For owners with a fleet of boats in the locality, J&K Detailing gladly offers personalized packages so that customers can keep their boats in the best shape possible. The company also offers special fleet discounts because maintaining bulk boats can be really expensive and hence the company is here to ease the maintenance expenditure and keep it to a minimum. It is not just fleet owners that get special discount prices from J&K Detailing. Regular customers of single boat owners also get great discount offers as well as VIP customer service.



The professionals at J&K Detailing are well trained to be able to recognize and treat just where the problem lies. There is no problem or damage that professionals at this company cannot fix. To get more information on this please go to http://www.jbdetailing.com/?page_id=554



About J&K Detailing

Ever since they started business 4 years ago, J&K Detailing has been Charleston, SC and Hilton Head's premier boat detailing service. The company offers mobile services to customers making it convenient for customers.



Media Contact



jb detailing

info@jbdetailing.com

Austin, TX

http://www.jbdetailing.com