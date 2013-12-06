JL Accounts Management Launches a One-Stop Shop for Accounting Services to Help Companies Meet Their Business Objectives

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- JL Accounts Management, a Singapore-based consulting firm, recently launched a complete suite of accounting services that offers comprehensive, up-to-date and quality accounting, reporting, auditing and corporate governance services that add value beyond the balance sheet.



The launch reflects the company’s growth and commitment to offering tremendous resources to enhance its clients’ success. Besides book-keeping services, the company also provides accounting services that comprise of strategic planning support methodology that will leverage the level of clients’ resources to efficiently establish a platform to effectively help businesses prioritize their financial needs by resolving the most complex and urgent financial issues conveniently.



With today’s increasingly challenging economic environment, entrepreneurs are focusing more on building valuable commercial insights and generating sustainable growth and profitability, as well as achieving financial efficiency in order to thrive in the fiercely competitive market. With this understanding, JL Accounts Management’s launch of a full suite of accounting services is poised to generate solid business efficiencies and utmost returns for businesses that wish to develop long-term strategic business relationships with their clients.



JL Accounts Management’s accounting services go beyond crunching the numbers on the balance sheet, traditional audit, valuation and tax services to include expert business advice and guidance to entrepreneurs in order to meet the trending needs of new generation business environment.



The company provides a wealth of real-world accounting experience with a combination of efficient, cost effective, timely and innovative accounting services and sound business advice that fully align with the overall business objectives and operations of today’s businesses.



JL Accounts Management’s accounting services are customized to steer entrepreneurs closer to their business goals with accurate record-keeping and reporting as well as uncompromised support on financial issues. JL Accounts Management is passionate about generating a priceless sense of business convenience and cost savings to its clients and steers to help them achieve the highest quality results and a competitive edge in their sectors.



The company offers a broad spectrum of accounting services including corporate taxation, GST compliance and planning, preparation of payroll and government grants, compiling unaudited financial reports, book-keeping and preparation of financial reports in XBRL format. We also offer business advisory and strategic planning solutions that maximize client’s business profits after tax.



JL Accounts Management has invested advanced technologies and in a powerhouse of competent and dedicated professionals who are globally aware with real business and market experience that sets them apart from the rest. They customize unique services that enhance clients’ business growth and success.



About JL Accounts Management

JL Accounts Management is a professional company that offers comprehensive accounting services that are highly economical without comprising on the excellent standards of quality and value to clients. From start-ups to fortune 500 enterprises, JL serves a wide range of businesses that rely on the company’s accurate and insightful financial information in order to maintain their profitability and capitalize on new opportunities.



To find out more information about JL Accounts Management, please visit our website at www.jlaccounts.com.sg



Media Contact

Name: Jenn Lee

Organisation: JL Accounts Management

Email: pk.lee@jlaccounts.com.sg

10 Anson Road #26-04, International Plaza

Singapore 079903

Phone: 97985680