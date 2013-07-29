J&L Paving Has Just Announced New Summer Savings on Qualifying Paving Jobs

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The summer of 2013 is nearly halfway gone. Although it may be hard to think about cold weather during a sweltering set of heat waves in July, the fact is that fall will be here shortly and winter soon after. J&L Paving, paving contractors in Northeast Philadelphia, have been proudly serving the Delaware Valley for over 20 years. Throughout the years, J&L Paving have found that customers will often procrastinate when it comes to paving a new driveway or repaving an existing surface. Unfortunately, when customers wait until the winter, paving is not always an immediate option. Now, J&L Paving is offering $100 off of qualifying paving jobs of $1000 or more.



During the summer months, J&L Paving typically perform a great deal of driveway sealcoating in Northeast Philadelphia, Bucks County, and Montgomery County. Although the summer is a great time to take advantage of sealcoating, it is also an ideal time to pave or re-pave a surface. Just as sealcoating requires warmer conditions, paving is best performed during spring and summer. Most paving contractors will ideally, mix asphalt when temperatures are 70 degrees or higher.



Thankfully, the professionals at J&L Paving have such a wealth of experience and knowledge that they can handle any paving job. Regardless of the weather, J&L Paving pride themselves on getting a job done thoroughly and quickly. However, right now may be the best time to consider J&L Paving for any required paving services. In fact, J&L Paving will be offering customers $100 off of paving projects costing more than $1000. From July until middle of September, customers can take advantage of the savings on qualified paving projects.



About J&L Paving’s

If a person is interested in finding more about J&L Paving’s driveway paving in Bucks County, or any other of their other services, any potential customer can give them a call at 267-343-5282, or visit them on their website and fill out a contact form. J&L Paving also provides professional paving services for commercial establishments, and any customer seeking commercial paving services from the paving company can also get in touch with them. To learn more visit http://www.jlpaving.net