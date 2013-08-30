J&L Paving Now Offering Customers One Last Chance to Save Big in September

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Summer is coming to a close and many families are taking their last vacation before school starts. For most Americans, Labor Day represents the final weekend in which they can sit back and enjoy the casualness of summer. Soon after Labor Day, many families are immersed back into reality with back to school night and the fast approaching holiday season. Before life gets too busy, J&L Paving wants their customers to capitalize on a great opportunity to save. Residential and commercial customers in need of paving services or sealcoating can take advantage of major savings in early September.



Currently, J&L Paving is offering two discounts to all of their customers. The first special is on paving jobs of $1000 or more. Through September18th, J&L Paving is offering $100 off of ever paving job over $1000. Ideally, property owners who are considering re-paving a surface should do so before temperatures drop in the late fall. Therefore, September is a perfect time for anyone considering a pavement project.



Furthermore, J&L Paving has been offering driveway sealcoating in Montgomery County for over twenty years. Similar to paving, sealcoating is optimally done during the spring and summer months. Temperatures that are consistently over 70 degrees allow for better drying and curing of a sealcoated surface. Also through September 18th, J&L Paving will be offering $50 off of any sealcoating job of more than $350. Whether it is parking lot maintenance in Montgomery County or paving roadways in Bucks County, J&L Paving has the professionals to finish the job right.



About

If a person is interested in finding more about J&L Paving’s driveway paving in Bucks County, or any other of their other services, any potential customer can give them a call at 267-343-5282, or visit them on their website and fill out a contact form. J&L Paving also provides professional paving services for commercial establishments, and any customer seeking commercial paving services from the paving company can also get in touch with them. To learn more visit http://www.jlpaving.net