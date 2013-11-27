J&L Paving Now Offering Residential and Commercial Ice Removal

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Over the last twenty years, J&L Paving has offered a variety of paving services to residents and business owners all over the Philadelphia area. Today, J&L Paving is a local industry leader in all things asphalt related. Whether it is concrete restoration, asphalt paving, or sealcoating, J&L Paving gets the job done right the first time. Plus, the professionals at J&L Paving treat every job with the same sense of importance and diligence. The rates at J&L Paving are also extremely competitive and there are always great coupons on their website. Now, J&L Paving is helping residential and commercial customers to combat the upcoming winter and the inevitable mess it will leave behind.



It may be hard to believe, but the winter is almost here and the wintry weather will be sure to follow. School age children may still be fond of sleet, ice, and snow, but most people have come to the realization that winter weather can be a real nuisance. Whether a residential property is left with a driveway packed full of snow and an icy sidewalk or a business owner has an entire lot that needs to be plowed, J&L Paving can help.



J&L Paving will be offering 24 hour service for customers in need of snow and ice removal this winter. Plus, customers can take advantage of additional winter services, including preventive salting of a property. Homeowners and business owners have an obligation to maintain a safe environment on their property. Thankfully, J&L Paving has a fleet of trucks that can help make sure any property is clear of the wintry mess.



About J&L Paving

If a person is interested in finding more about J&L Paving’s driveway paving in Bucks County, or any other of their other services, any potential customer can give them a call at 267-343-5282, or visit them on their website and fill out a contact form. J&L Paving also provides professional paving services for commercial establishments, and any customer seeking commercial paving services from the paving company can also get in touch with them. To learn more visit http://www.jlpaving.net.