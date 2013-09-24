J&L Paving Offering Two Specials Now Through November

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- J&L Paving has built a strong reputation for providing superior customer service. Customers in the greater Philadelphia area know to call J&L Paving when they are looking for the highest quality in concrete, paving, and seal coating. J&L Paving started their business over two decades ago, primarily offering driveway paving in Northeast Philadelphia. Twenty two years later, J&L Paving remain a community based company. However, J&L Paving now offer a variety of paving and concrete services. Now through November, customers have an excellent opportunity to save on select J&L Paving services.



The summer has come and gone. Winter will be here soon enough and that means cold temperatures for an extended period of time. After a long hot summer, the last thing concrete and pavement need is a freezing cold winter. However, living in the Northeast means constant change in temperatures. Although many residents love to experience the change of seasons, concrete and pavement don't feel the same way. In fact, the contrast of hot and cold temperatures can spell major problems for driveway surfaces. The change in temperatures force surface areas to expand and contract, which ultimately leads to unwanted cracking.



Thankfully, J&L Paving takes extreme caution when they are paving or lying concrete. Paying close attention to every detail can help prevent unnecessary problems from occurring in the future. Now, customers have an excellent opportunity to take advantage of J&L Paving's high quality service. Through November 18th, customers can save $100 off of paving jobs over $1000. Plus, customers can save $50 on seal coating jobs of $350 or more. Whether a customer is looking for parking lot maintenance in Northeast Philadelphia or seal coating in Bucks County, J&L Paving will handle the job.



About J&L Paving

If a person is interested in finding more about J&L Paving’s driveway paving in Bucks County, or any other of their other services, any potential customer can give them a call at 267-343-5282, or visit them on their website and fill out a contact form. J&L Paving also provides professional paving services for commercial establishments, and any customer seeking commercial paving services from the paving company can also get in touch with them. To learn more visit http://www.jlpaving.net.