J&L Paving Will Offer Snow Removal During Winter of 2013-2014

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- With over two decades of experience and a staff that emphasizes customer service over all else, J&L Paving has become an industry leader in the asphalt business. Over the years, J&L Paving has developed a strong reputation for offering the highest quality of service with extreme efficiency. Whether a residential customer needs driveway sealcoating in Northeast Philadelphia, or a commercial paving project, J&L Paving does it all. This winter, J&L Paving will be offering their customers snow removal



It is hard to believe that snow is even being talked about already. It seemed like only yesterday that families were making their trips down the shore. Summer barbeques were being held and J&L Paving were making the rounds offering driveway sealcoating in Montgomery County. Now, Halloween is almost here and soon after that will be the dreaded arrival of winter. The greater Philadelphia area has seen some brutal winters over the last several years. There is no saying how much snowfall the area will experience in the winter of 2013-2014. Thankfully, this year residents of the greater Philadelphia area don’t need to worry about an excess of snowfall.



J&L Paving offers both residential and commercial snow removal services. Plus, J&L Paving will work round the clock during snow storms. Driveways, sidewalks, and whole lots can be serviced by the professionals at J&L Paving. Additionally, J&L Paving will provide preventive salting and ice removal. Regardless of how much snowfall comes this year, J&L Paving will ensure that residential and commercial customers don’t have to worry. J&L Paving’s snow removal service will leave customers with the same amount of satisfaction that they’ve come to expect during a paving project.



About J&L Paving

If a person is interested in finding more about J&L Paving’s driveway paving in Bucks County, or any other of their other services, any potential customer can give them a call at 267-343-5282, or visit them on their website and fill out a contact form. J&L Paving also provides professional paving services for commercial establishments, and any customer seeking commercial paving services from the paving company can also get in touch with them. To learn more visit http://www.jlpaving.net.