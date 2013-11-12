JLW Power Bank Offers Finest Quality & Unique Designs for Digital Devices at Affordable Prices

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The JLW Company is one of the reliable manufacturers of Power Pack. They supply products for different companies like Nokia, BlackBerry, HTC, iPad mini, Samsung and Apple. They offer a wide variety of products for different companies and for different devices.



For example, they offer one model for HTC ONE users which fits in for 3000 mAh capacity, pop-out kickstand and the top-cover can well be stretched for easy installation. Another model for Mini iPad offers a data synchronisation system, leather case for protection and a noble suede material. It provides a single model for Nokia as well with the crystal box packaging and bears a black bracket to stand. Blackberry packs involve LED status indication, original interface can be used to charge the product directly and it bears a brushed aluminium foil for expressing a strong fashion sense along with slimmer designs. One can choose from the models depicting individual features and can select the pack as per the needs and choice.



As per the website, their JLW Power Bank comes with unique design and friendly services. It provides perfect charging facility and texture protection. It is perfectly compatible with all kinds of intelligent mobile phones. One can choose from a wide range of colours as per one’s needs. The colours include white, yellow, pink, black etc. Some of these products offer slim design, and come with high-capacity polymer batteries. They also provide all-round protection as well as the safety of the digital device. These products are of supreme quality and are offered at reasonable prices.



According to the website, one can choose from a wide range of Portable Power Bank which includes features such as high capacity level, dual USB ports, super and bright flashlight, digital LCD power indicator, metal frame, acrylic surface, streamlined design, cover for the ports, superb power indicators, private moulds, and smart circuit protection. One can find the product in various colours and in unique designs to choose from. These products are designed with great innovation and creativity.



The company offers complete customer satisfaction and all the products are of the finest quality and in accordance to the international environmental policy. For selecting from a wide range of products available with them, one may log on to the website http://www.jlwpower.com/ .



About JLW Power Company

JLW Power Company has been manufacturing mobile phone batteries since 2000 and has also started making backup batteries along with the power bank for tablet PCs, smartphones, digital cameras and various other devices. The items are distributed both internationally and domestically. It enjoys a good reputation in the market and has a strong production capacity for meeting the needs of the customers.



For Media Enquiry

Telephone: 86-755-82857699

Email: sales@jlwpower.com

Website: http://www.jlwpower.com/