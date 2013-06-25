JM Davis Custom Homes Goes to the Dogs with the Launch of MillionDollarDogHouse.com

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- J.M. Davis Custom Homes, is excited to announce the launch of their new website MillionDollarDogHouse.com.



“Obviously, we started this project in partnership with the SPCA awhile ago but we are excited to finally have a website telling our story,” says JM Davis Custom Homes Owner and President Mark Davis. “But this is the first part of us really going out there and telling everyone our story.”



The Million Dollar Dog house is a project built by JM Davis in partnership with the SPCA. The Million Dollar Dog House will boast many of the beautiful features found in most of Davis’ custom homes as well as some customized built-ins for for dogs, such as the “Mutt Room.”



“I love dogs, I always have. So, to work on this project and with the SPCA was an opportunity that I could not pass up.”



About JM Davis Custom Homes

JM Davis Custom Homes is a luxury custom home builder that supports building projects throughout the triangle. Specializing in homes in Raleigh, Pittsboro, Cary, and Holly Springs, JM Davis Custom Homes builds custom homes in eastern Wake County and Western Chatham County. For more information about him custom building services please call him at 919-422-9800 or visit him online at http://www.jmdavishomes.com/.