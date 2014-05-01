Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of JM Financial Private Wealth Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "JM Financial Private Wealth Group"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "JM Financial Private Wealth Group" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

JM Financial Private Wealth Group is the private wealth management arm of JM Financial Ltd, a financial services provider based in India. The company provides a range of private wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and wealthy families. Services provided by the company include comprehensive wealth management, managed accounts, mutual funds, estate planning and family office services. Assets under management (AuM) for the wealth management group of JM Financial Ltd, of which JM Financial Private Wealth Group is part of, stood at INR187 billion as on September 30, 2013. The wealth management group of JM Financial Ltd had historical AuM figures of INR188.94 billion as on March 31, 2012, which stood at INR248.5 billion as on March 31, 2011, and INR234.8 billion as on March 31, 2010. JM Financial Private Wealth Group has a presence in Ahmadabad, Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore), Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Vishakapatnam in India. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India.



Companies Mentioned



JM Financial Private Wealth Group



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