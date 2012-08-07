JM Picks Is Gearing up for the 2012 College Football Season

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The 2012 college football season is just around the corner, and across the country fans of the game are busy deciding who the big teams are to watch this year.



JM Picks, a sports handicapping website, is also getting ready for what promises to be a big season of college football. Owned by top handicapper John Mack, JM Picks is preparing to impress sports fans nationwide with its outstanding football picks and plays.



Mack, who is considered to be one of the top football handicappers in the world by the Vegas handicapper website VegasSportsCappers.com, is ready to give people his top college football picks and predictions. The website is known to be Las Vegas’ number one watchdog of handicappers on the internet, and offers clients three different membership plans that give them access to Mack’s tips and information for 1, 7 or 30 days—for $25, $149 and $399 respectively.



Mack is so good at what he does, he was even asked to join a team of elite Vegas insiders for his college football odds analyzations and picks predictions. He was then monitored by Vegas sports handicappers as well as his team of insider’s college football spreads advice.



As an article on Mack’s website explained, his college football odds are useful for comparing the college football lines at different sportsbooks throughout Las Vegas. The odds are updated every few minutes, to reflect the constant changes that go on in the sportsbooks in regards to NCAA point spreads. These changes occur because of how much money some of the sports bettors wager on the games.



“By opening up multiple accounts at different Sport books when making college football picks, the sports bettor will get the advantage of a point or more difference,” the article noted, adding that depending on how much money a person likes to play, this strategy can add a win per week to his or her earnings.



“That’s why is so important to sign up with John Mack from JMPicks.net for his College Football Picks against the college football odds. He will let you know which sports book has better odds to place your bets on also.”



About JM Picks

John Mack is president and CEO of JM Picks. Mack, a former NYU law student-turned professional sports bettor, has proven that it is possible to beat the bookmakers. He is widely thought to be the best handicapper for college football picks against the college football spreads. His website offers sports fans the opportunity to sign up for one of three memberships that will help them get Mack’s best picks and predictions. For more information, please visit http://www.jmpicks.net/college-football-picks.html