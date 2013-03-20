J&M Pressure Washing Launches Home Maintenance Plan for Home Owners

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Information recently released from a study at the University of Connecticut indicates appraisers factor in a homeowner's property’s economic age or the number of years a house is expected to survive, when valuing the house. This means that routine maintenance can increase a home’s resale value by as much as 1% a year. Such maintenance, says Jimmy Sullivan, owner of J&M Pressure Washing http://www.jmpressurewashing.com is imperative to your home's well-being, as well as value.



Says Sullivan, "Preventative maintenance is the number one reason why people should call about power washing in South Jersey, but unfortunately, it's not. Instead, they often wait until they have ugly stains or mildew on their homes to give us a call. Another spot people frequently forget is their roof. However, once we power clean them, our customers are amazed at the difference in how they look. We've had customers think it was a brand new roof. Remove the ugly black streaks on your roof with solution that is biodegradable, will not hurt your pets, grass, trees, and shingles. It's important to remove the algae on your roof which will only get worse if not taken care of. Algae likes to thrive on the north side roofs where the proper amount of shade is present. It feeds on the crushed limestone that is used in asphalt shingles. Rain spreads the algae down the roof causing unsightly black streaks. Eventually, the algae will take over the entire roof. Whether you're selling your house and want to make a good impression or you're simply trying to keep your maintenance up, a yearly pressure washing is important."



According to real estate experts, a positive first appearance on a home, including the absence of stains, can add as much as 5 to 10 percent to the value of the home. Sullivan agrees, mentioning, "We specialize in hand washing your house and provide numerous home and commercial exterior cleaning, and pressure washing services for sidings, stucco, decks, roofs, all concrete, buildings, and more. Additionally, gutter interiors should be cleaned out in the spring and again in fall, to keep them from getting clogged and causing drainage problems. We will clean out all of your gutters, including down spouts, and take the compost with us. Gutter exteriors are included in the price of a house wash. If you're ready to get your home looking right for spring, for selling, or just for yearly maintenance, we can help."



About J&M Pressure Washing

Serving Central Jersey, South Jersey, Bucks County PA and Philadelphia County PA, J&M Pressure Washing takes personal responsibility for all services and ensures that every customer is completely satisfied. They know the pressure washing industry and keep up with and utilize all of the latest technology. J&M Pressure Washing also provides roof cleaning in South Jersey offering a price match guarantee ensuring the customer receives the best rates without sacrificing on quality service.