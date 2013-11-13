JMAC Supply Extends Range to Include LockeyUSA's New Line of Electric and Mechanical Keyless Locks

Valley Stream, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LocKeyUSA is widely considered one of the top names in security locks for all types of residential and commercial doors. They carry everything from keyless entry locks, to gate hardware, panic bars, and a host of other lock accessories that can outfit just about any entryway with the convenience of keyless security. Each lock comes with its own programmable user code. Some feature key overrides that allow traditional master keys to gain access to a door as well as a user code. Not only that, but these locks come in both mechanical and battery-operated versions which make for easy, wireless installation and reliable security, even in power outage situations. JMAC Supply has now added these innovative solutions to their range of locks.



A spokesperson for JMAC Supply stated “Coded locks are great for a number of applications, especially businesses with high employee turnover. Employee theft accounts for billions in company losses each year ($50 billion in 2012), which is why it's so important to change the lock every time an employee leaves. But this can get expensive. That's where LocKey comes in. With their keyless locks, you never have to change the lock body. Just reprogram the code. It's quicker, easier, and, most importantly, cheaper.”



The spokesperson continued:



“Locks like the E910R Deadbolt are designed with a self-locking feature that automatically locks a door every time it closes. This is great for custodial closets or storage rooms where harmful chemicals or sensitive documents or equipment must be closely monitored. Passage-functional locks, like the 2985 Lever Handle, are great for high-traffic doors because it lets the user engage/disengage the self-locking function. The 2500 Hook Bolt, with its changeable handling, is designed specifically to secure sliding glass doors and sliding gates. The ultra-light C-120 Surface Mount is great for child-proofing liquor and medicine cabinets.”



LocKey's locks from JMAC Supply come in a variety of styles, like knobs, levers, and panic trims, for light, medium, and heavy duty applications. With up to nine stylish finishes, these locks will secure that narrow stile door, computer room, or pool gate, and look great doing it.



JMAC Supply believes not only are LocKey's keyless locks more convenient and versatile than traditional locks, but they offer an even greater level of security. JMAC Supply believes it’s only a matter of time before every household and business goes keyless. For that reason, they are thrilled to be offering keyless locks from a trusted name like LocKeyUSA, who's at the forefront of the keyless revolution.



About JMAC Supply

JMAC Supply is a Value-Added retail distributor serving a wide range of clients spanning many different verticals. Headquartered in Valley Stream NY, JMAC Supply is the premier source for professional-grade equipment for Security & Controls Systems, including Burglar Alarms and Intrusion Protection, Fire and Life Safety Solutions, CCTV Surveillance Systems, Communications and Networking Equipment as well as a full offering of Structured Wiring, Cabling, Batteries and Power Supplies. In addition to a product offering that includes professional-grade products from the leading manufacturers in the industry, JMAC Supply prides itself on the top-notch service provided to its customers who include Government Agencies, Universities and Educational institutions, many of the Fortune 500 Companies, as well as the fast-growing DIY Consumer Market and a wide range of SMB clients. For more information visit : http://www.jmacsupply.com/