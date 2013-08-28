JMB Exclusive Services of NY Brings First Class Corporate Limo Services at Affordable Rates for Upscale Clientele

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- JMB Exclusive Services of NY, a premier provider of first class limo services in NYC is known for their personalized and timely door-to-door service that is available 24 hours a day, advanced reservations required. “We assure that our clients are always chauffeured in one of our highly maintained luxurious vehicles like executive SUV’s or Porsche Panamera. You will always get quite, safe and luxurious journey with us,” says the owner of JMB Exclusive Services of NY.



Some of the well-known names who feature in the list of the company’s clientele include prominent NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers like Tony Stewart, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and others. In addition, the transportation company is also offering affordable services to several top executives at multiple renowned corporate houses, celebrities and major sports athletes.



“We are proud to serve well-known celebrities and sport athletes and they are confident in our services. Moreover, we also reach wide range of major corporations in New York to provide exclusive limo services.” says a spokesperson of the company.



Luxury airport transportation is a prominent service that JMB Exclusive Services of NY provides. This includes Teterboro, White Plains, Morris Town and other Airport limo services where they arrange transportation to and from these airports.



“JMB team have provided reliable and trusted service to our company for many years. They handle all of our ground transportation needs in the New York area thanks to a core group of drivers that are extremely professional -- prompt, courteous, friendly and knowledgeable. The fleet of SUV's and sedans are roomy, clean, and comfortable -- first class across the board. We particularly love the Porsche Panamera! Whether for personal or client needs, we highly recommend JMB,” says Bryan H. a Business Development Executive.



JMB Exclusive Services of NY hires experienced and well trained drivers who are knowledgeable in the Tri-State area. The company is also associated with International Protection Group for Executive / Dignitary protection services.



About JMB Exclusive Services of NY

JMB Exclusive Services of NY is serving commercial and private traveler in New York Tri-State area since 1991. They have exclusive range of high-end fleet of vehicles to serve transportation needs for any special event, business or pleasure. To learn more about JMB’s Exclusive Limo Services in New York visit http://www.jmblimonyc.com/ .



For Media Contact

JMB Exclusive Services of NY

Phone: 631-331-8823

Fax: 718-767-2172

Email: reservations@jmblimonyc.com

Website: http://www.jmblimonyc.com



Social Media Contact:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JMBLimoNYC

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