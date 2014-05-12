JMC Air Conditioning and Heating Repair Specialist Announces 24/7 Emergency Service

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- JMC Air Conditioning and Heating repair company now offers 24/7 emergency services. This approach was taken by the company so that customers get better and improved service during the hot summer. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, the company reported that Americans cannot live without their air conditioners. Like any other equipment, AC can get damaged or stop functioning anytime. The company assures customers that it aims to provide them with 100 percent satisfaction at a nominal price. With records of happy customers, JMC has been awarded A+ by Better Business Bureau.



The AC repairing company says that its timely service, highly-qualified team, and emergency service to customers keeps them on the top list of business and home owners. It is also known for providing professional advice on HVAC design for both old and new construction project. The company offers a friendly approach and its installers and technicians clean up the mess after Air Conditioning Repair . After a thorough background check employees are hired and then given proper training for providing professional services to the customers. To provide faster service, the company also comes with a fully equipped van loaded with all the parts and materials.



Recent data of JMC which is based in Los Angeles shows that the company is experiencing a rapid growth and is the most preferred in its area. According to the company, this is so because now every store and shopping malls installs an AC to provide a comfortable shopping experience to customers. Whether it’s fixing issues like condensing units, air handlers, ductwork, or programmable thermostats, the company has experienced technicians to handle any kind of damage. It can also repair any kind of models or brands. Recently, the company has introduced a new package, where home and business owners can avail discounts annually. To find more information about Air Conditioning Repair please head to http://www.jmsacandheating.com/air-conditioning-repair-los-angeles/



About JMC Air Conditioning

JMC Air Conditioning and Heating repairs all air conditioning brands and models. It provides 24/7 emergency service and its customers get 100% satisfaction.



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