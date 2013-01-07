JMFree.net - A Newly Launched Site Offers Free E-Books and Wordpress Plugins to Download

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- JMFree.net, an independently owned website, is offering its services to host free books online. This website also hosts WordPress plug-ins, coupon codes, audio books, and videos. There are also VIP downloads available which is exclusive for the members of the site.



JMFree.net is a newly opened website which focuses on uploading Ebooks and WordPress plug-ins. These uploads are available for download by any visitor. Visitors need only to share the web page in order to download the online books that they desire. One web page share equals to one free download. The free Ebooks available on the site are categorized based on their subject matter.



Most of the Ebooks on the site have the subject matter of online marketing and affiliate marketing which focuses on getting rich through the internet.



A lot of the Ebooks offered in this site, however, are PLR downloads which means that only registered members are allowed to download them.



The coupon codes available on the site are mostly web hosting coupons, although there are few coupons which give you discounts on purchasable items. The coupons can be downloaded similarly with the free Ebooks. This website also has membership offers which are separated into VIP membership or SuperVIP membership. VIP members are allowed unlimited download of Ebooks, videos, and audio while the SuperVIP members are allowed additional downloads of graphics, plug-ins, and PLR. Upon acquiring membership, members are automatically subscribed to the website’s mailing list. This allows them to receive weekly newsletters detailing the newest uploads on the site.



